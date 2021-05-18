Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Approximately 39,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 736,340 shares.The stock last traded at $21.51 and had previously closed at $21.68.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday. Gabelli restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Ferro alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter worth about $17,955,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ferro by 8.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,431,000 after purchasing an additional 541,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ferro by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 460,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ferro by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,498,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,858,000 after purchasing an additional 412,936 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ferro by 107.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 774,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 400,433 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -361.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferro (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.