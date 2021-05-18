Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $148.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -827.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.78 and its 200 day moving average is $141.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

