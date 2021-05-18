Financial Survey: Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) vs. Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) and Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Japan Tobacco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Oxford Biomedica has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Tobacco has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oxford Biomedica and Japan Tobacco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Biomedica 0 1 4 0 2.80 Japan Tobacco 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Biomedica and Japan Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Biomedica N/A N/A N/A Japan Tobacco 13.61% 11.20% 5.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxford Biomedica and Japan Tobacco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Biomedica $89.14 million 12.29 N/A N/A N/A Japan Tobacco $19.96 billion 1.76 $3.20 billion $0.90 10.99

Japan Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Biomedica.

Summary

Japan Tobacco beats Oxford Biomedica on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes. The company's products under development stage include OXB-302 that targets haematological tumours with a CAR-T 5T4; OXB-203, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; OXB-204, a lentiviral-based therapy for the ocular disease Leber's congenital amaurosis variant 10; OXB-103 (ALS) for central nervous system; and OXB-401 for liver indication. Its partnered products in development stage comprise AXO-Lenti-PD that is in a Phase I/II trial preparation for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; SAR 422459, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of Stargardt disease; and SAR 421869 that is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of Usher syndrome 1B. Oxford Biomedica plc has partnerships with Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb, Axovant Gene Therapies, Orchard Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, the UK Cystic Fibrosis Gene Therapy Consortium, Imperial Innovations, Santen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, and Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre. The company also has a research collaboration agreement with Papyrus Therapeutics, Inc. to assess the impact and therapeutic benefit of PYTX-002, a gene replacement therapy to confer cellular pharmacy properties on a CAR-T cell therapy. It has a discovery collaboration with PhoreMost Limited to develop CAR-T cell therapies. Oxford Biomedica plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc., a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands. The company also provides reduced-risk products, including tobacco-infused vapor and heated tobacco products, E-Vapor products, etc. under the Ploom, Logic, Ploom TECH, Ploom TECH+, and Ploom S brands. In addition, it researches and develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs in the fields of metabolic, viral infection, and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. Further, the company provides staple food products, such as frozen noodles and okonomiyaki, frozen and packed cooked rice, and frozen baked bread; ambient processed foods; bakery products; and seasonings, including yeast extracts and oyster sauce. Japan Tobacco Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

