Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Gap Up to $12.04

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.04, but opened at $12.62. Finch Therapeutics Group shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 1,428 shares.

FNCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.67.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter.

In other Finch Therapeutics Group news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek purchased 88,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

