FIO Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $62.65 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $62.65 million and $5.34 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 758,906,328 coins and its circulating supply is 236,839,507 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

