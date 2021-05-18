Fireball (FIRE) Market Capitalization Reaches $148,452.44

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last seven days, Fireball has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. One Fireball coin can currently be bought for about $7.48 or 0.00017279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fireball has a total market cap of $148,452.44 and $1,161.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000574 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000393 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Fireball Profile

Fireball (FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,859 coins. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

