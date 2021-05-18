First American Trust FSB Sells 15,735 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First American Trust FSB reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,735 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.0% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,381,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,429,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $126.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

