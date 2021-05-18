First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,116 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of First BanCorp. worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 89,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 485,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,369,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,137,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.