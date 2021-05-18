First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.51

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.51 and traded as high as C$17.60. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$17.55, with a volume of 290,607 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$15.25 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.79.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.