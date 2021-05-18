First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Shares Down 1.3%

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.12 and last traded at $28.12. 418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50.

First Citrus Bancorporation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCIT)

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citrus Bank that offers various community and retail banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company provides checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificate of deposits, and IRA accounts, as well as business accounts; personal loans; and mobile banking and mobile deposit services.

