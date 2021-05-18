First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Raised to $215.00 at Compass Point

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Compass Point from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.19.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $190.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.38. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $96.39 and a 52 week high of $191.76.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,720,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after buying an additional 616,118 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $21,296,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $929,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

