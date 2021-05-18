First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NYSEARCA:AIRR) Shares Down 1.8%

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NYSEARCA:AIRR)’s share price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.06 and last traded at $41.06. 40,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 61,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.