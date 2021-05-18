FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,017. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

