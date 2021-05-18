FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 46,746 shares.The stock last traded at $160.00 and had previously closed at $157.16.

FSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Get FirstService alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.39.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.