Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ASET) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ASET) dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.75 and last traded at $33.76. Approximately 2,984 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.80.

