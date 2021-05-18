Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Analysts expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to post $3.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fluor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.38 billion. Fluor reported sales of $4.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Fluor will report full year sales of $13.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.97 billion to $13.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fluor.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fluor has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fluor
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
