Flux 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $463,476.00 (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Flux coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flux has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. Flux has a total market cap of $39.21 million and $463,476.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.53 or 0.00594205 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00204584 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.53 or 0.00268200 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00014969 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005397 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Flux Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 150,275,278 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.