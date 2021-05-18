FlypMe 1-Day Volume Tops $1,481.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $587,561.39 and approximately $1,481.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00096812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $576.99 or 0.01432994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00117188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00062204 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.