FMA Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

FMA Advisory Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 66,915 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,942. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $51.90.

