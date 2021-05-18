FMA Advisory Inc. Has $6.36 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FMA Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.0% of FMA Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 46,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,627,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,286,000 after acquiring an additional 88,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.90. 57,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,571,694. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.08 and its 200-day moving average is $140.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $201.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

