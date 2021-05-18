FMA Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

FMA Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. FMA Advisory Inc. owned 0.28% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter.

FCOM stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,474. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49.

