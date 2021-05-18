FNB Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.57 Million (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.67 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00098668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00022782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $624.98 or 0.01462665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00064845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00118436 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.