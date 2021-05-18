FOAM (FOAM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26,235.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. FOAM has a market cap of $16.51 million and $26,235.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM coin can now be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FOAM has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM (FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 314,015,058 coins. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars.

