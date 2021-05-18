Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Stock Holdings Cut by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,224,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,101 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises 0.7% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 1.18% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $318,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,848,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,594,000 after purchasing an additional 164,454 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,933,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,809,000 after acquiring an additional 844,676 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,340,000 after acquiring an additional 50,979 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,740,000 after acquiring an additional 191,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth $68,916,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMX traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.57. 8,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $83.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 82.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.5771 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.24%.

FMX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

