Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price boosted by analysts at Pivotal Research from $61.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FL. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $66.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average is $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $3,899,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.