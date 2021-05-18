FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Sheri Rhodes Sells 3,549 Shares

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FORM stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,955. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 379.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 203.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

