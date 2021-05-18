Forterra (LON:FORT) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Forterra (LON:FORT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FORT. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 272 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 256.44 ($3.35).

Get Forterra alerts:

Forterra stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 283 ($3.70). 742,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,369. The stock has a market capitalization of £647.07 million and a PE ratio of -108.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Forterra has a 12-month low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 306.50 ($4.00). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 290.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 258.58.

In other Forterra news, insider Stephen Harrison sold 21,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total value of £58,567.50 ($76,518.81). Also, insider Ben Guyatt sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £14,768.64 ($19,295.32).

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.