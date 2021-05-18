Forterra (LON:FORT) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Forterra (LON:FORT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FORT. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 272 ($3.55) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forterra presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 256.44 ($3.35).

Forterra stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 283 ($3.70). 742,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 306.50 ($4.00). The company has a market capitalization of £647.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 290.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 258.58.

In other news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total value of £14,768.64 ($19,295.32). Also, insider Stephen Harrison sold 21,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £58,567.50 ($76,518.81).

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

