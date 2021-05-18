Forterra (LON:FORT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Forterra (LON:FORT)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 272 ($3.55) target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 256.44 ($3.35).

Shares of Forterra stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 283 ($3.70). The stock had a trading volume of 742,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,369. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 290.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 258.58. The company has a market capitalization of £647.07 million and a PE ratio of -108.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20. Forterra has a 1 year low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 306.50 ($4.00).

In other news, insider Stephen Harrison sold 21,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total value of £58,567.50 ($76,518.81). Also, insider Ben Guyatt sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £14,768.64 ($19,295.32).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

