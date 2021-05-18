Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,828 shares of company stock worth $3,769,291 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,924,000 after acquiring an additional 415,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,972,000 after acquiring an additional 234,704 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,057,000 after acquiring an additional 892,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 23,188 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

