Fraport’s (FPRUY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

May 18th, 2021


Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FPRUY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fraport presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FPRUY stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 510. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. Fraport has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $35.50.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

