Fraport’s (FPRUY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FPRUY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fraport presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FPRUY stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 510. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. Fraport has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $35.50.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

