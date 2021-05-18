Frax Share Price Hits $4.02 on Major Exchanges (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for $4.02 or 0.00009309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $47.68 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded down 26.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00096909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00388465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.70 or 0.00235243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005025 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.19 or 0.01383631 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00047135 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,820,594 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,412 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

