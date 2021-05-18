FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 85.78% and a negative return on equity of 64.59%.

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

