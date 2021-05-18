frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

FTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of frontdoor by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.20. frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that frontdoor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

