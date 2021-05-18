Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,850 ($37.24).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday.

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts sold 21,758 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,416 ($31.57), for a total value of £525,673.28 ($686,795.51).

Shares of FDEV traded up GBX 120 ($1.57) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,865 ($37.43). The stock had a trading volume of 52,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,981.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,862.48. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,620 ($21.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

