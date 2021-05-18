FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) President Sells $87,120.00 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.10. 497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,966. The stock has a market cap of $526.67 million, a P/E ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.70. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 58.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPH. Capco Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter valued at $2,116,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FRP by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 576,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FRP by 82.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

