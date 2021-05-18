Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €46.95 ($55.24).

FPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €34.95 ($41.12) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €35.61 and a 200 day moving average of €36.38.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

