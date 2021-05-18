Function X (FX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.84 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Function X has a market cap of $216.75 million and $1.84 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,964.91 or 1.00311507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00052172 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012250 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00117541 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000223 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 355,671,987 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

