Fundamenta (FMTA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.04 Million

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. Fundamenta has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00003361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00093376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.22 or 0.00397232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.00233465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005021 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00048286 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.93 or 0.01361305 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,938,072 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,983 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

