Fundamentun LLC Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,064 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.9% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.60 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

