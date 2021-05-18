Fusible (FUSII) Price Reaches $1.72 on Major Exchanges

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. Fusible has a total market cap of $713,463.10 and approximately $9,343.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusible coin can currently be bought for $1.72 or 0.00003971 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Fusible has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00090018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.14 or 0.00400217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.38 or 0.00229720 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $588.07 or 0.01359307 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00045019 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

