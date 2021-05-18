FutureFuel Corp. Declares None Dividend of $2.50 (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) announced a None dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of FF stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $708.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 64.90%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

