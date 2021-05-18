FY2021 EPS Estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Raised by Analyst

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.59. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SNC-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$32.79 on Tuesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$17.50 and a 12-month high of C$33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$27.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

