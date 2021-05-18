G.Research Upgrades nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) to “Buy”

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) was upgraded by stock analysts at G.Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

NASDAQ NCNO traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,567. nCino has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.02.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that nCino will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $128,060.00. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $22,743,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,626,070.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,171 shares of company stock valued at $27,500,036 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter worth $21,723,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in nCino by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

