Gala (GALA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $116.29 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $116.29 million and $519,025.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00090621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00021906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $642.40 or 0.01430639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00118164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

