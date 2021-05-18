Gala Market Capitalization Tops $111.26 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Gala has a total market cap of $111.26 million and $329,635.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Gala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00096211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00022383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $592.39 or 0.01447412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00117289 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00062731 BTC.

About Gala

Gala (GALA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gala is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

