GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.15). GameStop reported earnings per share of ($1.61) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to $1.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. GameStop’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $37.06.

GameStop stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,690,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,911,467. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -42.51 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GameStop by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,996 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after buying an additional 1,825,175 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,429,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after buying an additional 616,828 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,985,000.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.