Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) SVP Buys $29,750.00 in Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) SVP Fabrice Spenninck purchased 5,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GTX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 696,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,514. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $487.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Garrett Motion stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

