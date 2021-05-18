Gary W. Rollins Sells 195,924 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 195,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $1,134,399.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,104,879.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE RES traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,437. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

