GCN Coin Achieves Market Cap of $179,075.52 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 18th. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $179,075.52 and $84.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.64 or 0.00681093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002542 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

